As per the Election Commission, Sidhu lost by a margin of more than 6,750 votes and polled about 32,807 votes, whereas his competitor Kaur won 39,520 votes.
AAP won the Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 with a great majority sweeping 92 seats from a total of 117 seats.
"You reap what you sow," Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu says in an interview on Friday after his loss in the Punjab elections for 2022. Sidhu lost his Amritsar East seat to Jeevanjyot Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who made an astonishing victory in the state.
Sidhu told ANI, "This election was for a change...people took a great decision... the public is never wrong."
AAP won the Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 with a great majority sweeping 92 seats from a total of 117 seats. The party gained 72 seats alone in this election compared to the previous one. Meanwhile, Congress which was the runner-up won 18 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal received just three seats and BJP bagged only 2 seats. Congress party lost the most to the tune of 59 seats in this election.
As per the Election Commission data, Sidhu lost by a margin of more than 6,750 votes and polled about 32,807 votes, whereas his competitor Kaur won 39,520 votes.
Sidhu in the 2017 assembly polls, contested as a Congress candidate and made a massive victory with a margin of 42,000 votes in the Amritsar East.
This election was vital for Sidhu who has been a critic of the own party's government led by Charanjit Singh Channi who replaced Captain Amarinder Singh as the chief minister just months before the elections. Sidhu has expressed disappointment in policies of the Punjab government led by Channi and has even written to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for giving directions.
Today, Channi met with the Punjab governor and submitted his resignation to make ways for the new party in command. AAP's CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is said to meet party leader Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Friday as well.
Sidhu said, "I'm not going into a deep thought of whether people accepted Channi's face as CM's candidate or not..."
He further said, "People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10ft deeper. Let bygones be bygones... People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them... New seeds have to be sown... not 'chinta' but 'chintan' should be done."
