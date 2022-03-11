AAP won the Punjab Assembly Election Result 2022 with a great majority sweeping 92 seats from a total of 117 seats. The party gained 72 seats alone in this election compared to the previous one. Meanwhile, Congress which was the runner-up won 18 seats, Shiromani Akali Dal received just three seats and BJP bagged only 2 seats. Congress party lost the most to the tune of 59 seats in this election.

