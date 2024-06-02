Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang wins Rhenock constituency by defeating SDF's Som Nath Poudyal in state assembly elections, with a margin of 7,044 votes.

Sikkim Chief Minister PS Tamang won the Rhenock constituency by defeating SDF's Som Nath Poudyal in the state assembly elections, said an ED official on Sunday. The SKM supremo defeated the SDF candidate by 7,044 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said Tamang got 10,094 votes while his nearest rival of the Sikkim Democratic Front bagged 3,050. Counting of votes for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim began at 6 am on Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

Also Read | Live updates on Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2024 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling for 32 assembly seats in Sikkim was also held on April 19, simultaneously with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections. So far, the ruling SKM has won 11 seats and is leading on 20, taking the total to 31, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

SKM candidate Samdup Lepcha won the Lachen Mangan Assembly seat, defeating his nearest SDF rival, Hishey Lachungpa, by 851 votes, while Puran Kumar Gurung of SKM, defeated his nearest rival, Mani Kumar Gurung, by 3,334 votes on the Chujachen seat.

Former CM and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) supremo Pawan Kumar Chamling was trailing behind SKM candidate Raju Basnet by 1,852 votes in the Namcheybung seat. In the Poklok Kamrang Assembly constituency, Chamling trailed behind Bhoj Raj Rai of SKM by 3,063 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Sikkim, the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) are in a cut-throat competition with the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). Recently, in November 2023, footballer Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim Party merged with the SDF.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the SKM won 17 seats, while the SDF secured 15 seats. The exit polls predict that the SKM will return to power in the state.

Sikkim recorded 79.88 percent of voting in the Assembly Election 2024, compared to 81.43 percent in the Assembly Election 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Please check back for more updates)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!