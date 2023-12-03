Sircilla, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Falling under Rajanna Sircilla district, Sircilla is one of the key constituencies of the state. In the previous assembly elections, BRS leader and Minister for Municipal Administration and Information Technology, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao won from this seat. He has contested the election from the same seat again. Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy from Congress and Gogula Rani Rudrama from BJP are contesting the election from this seat.
In state assembly elections in 2018, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao from Sircilla of Telangana emerged victorious with a vote count of 125213 votes and a margin of 89009 votes. He defeated the Indian National Congress' Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy. The Congress candidate garnered 36204 votes in the 2018 elections.
Also Read: Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE News Updates
KSircilla, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: The results of the elections to the 119-member Telangana assembly will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Counting votes will begin at 8 am, after which the Election Commission of India will start releasing result trends.
KT Rama Rao, the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is contesting from the Sircilla seat, which he won in 2018 by a significant margin of over 89,000 votes.
Sircilla, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: In state assembly elections in 2018, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao from Sircilla of Telangana emerged victorious with a vote count of 125213 votes and a margin of 89009 votes. He defeated the Indian National Congress' Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy. The Congress candidate garnered 36204 votes in the 2018 elections.
Sircilla, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Sircilla constituency will witness the battle between BRS leader and current Minister for Municipal Administration and Information Technology, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Congress' Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy, and BJP's Gogula Rani Rudrama.
Sircilla Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: A total of 119 candidates of BRS have contested elections in the stae. BJP is fighting elections in Telangana by entering into a seat-sharing agreement with Jana Sena.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!