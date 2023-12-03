Sircilla Telangana Poll Results 2023 LIVE: Vote counting begins, check who's leading the race
Telangana's Sircilla vote counting 2023 LIVE Updates: Vote counting began in Telangana's Sircilla constituency on Sunday. BRS leader Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Congress' Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy, and BJP's Gogula Rani Rudrama are contesting elections from the seat
Sircilla, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Days after the completion of voting in Telangana, all eyes are on the vote counting in different constituencies of the state on Sunday. Telangana's Sircilla is one of the key constituencies that will be in focus throughout the day.