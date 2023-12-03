Sircilla, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Days after the completion of voting in Telangana, all eyes are on the vote counting in different constituencies of the state on Sunday. Telangana's Sircilla is one of the key constituencies that will be in focus throughout the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sircilla constituency will witness the battle between BRS leader and current Minister for Municipal Administration and Information Technology, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, Congress' Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy, and BJP's Gogula Rani Rudrama.

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates As the vote counting begins today, here are all the details about Telangana's Sircilla constituency and the leading candidate in the vote-counting phase.

Sircilla Telangana Election 2023 vote counting: Candidates Apart from BRS, Congress, and BJP, candidates from big parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP) are also contesting election from this constituency.

Sircilla Telangana Election 2023 vote counting: Telangana State Assembly elections 2018 In state assembly elections in 2018, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao from Sircilla of Telangana emerged victorious with a vote count of 125213 votes and a margin of 89009 votes. He defeated the Indian National Congress' Kondam Karuna Mahender Reddy. The Congress candidate garnered 36204 votes in the 2018 elections.

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 The state is witnessing a three-way battle between the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress, and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

On one hand, the BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is trying hard to make its space in the state's political scenario. On the other hand, several political pundits and exit polls are hinting for Congress victory in the state.

A total of 119 candidates of BRS are contesting elections. As per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively.

