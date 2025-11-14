Live Updates

Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: RJD’s Awadh Choudhary faces BJP’s Mangal Pandey—who will win?

Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: In Siwan, Bihar, the 2025 election features RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary against Health Minister Mangal Pandey. The two-phase assembly elections cover 243 seats, with results to be declared today, 14 November.

Riya R Alex
Updated14 Nov 2025, 06:42:15 AM IST
Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Siwan district is one of the key constituencies of Bihar.
Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Siwan district is one of the key constituencies of Bihar.(HT_PRINT)

Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Bihar's Siwan district, known as the birthplace of the country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, is a highly contested seat for top leaders. Awadh Bihari Choudhary, the sitting MLA from the RJD, is a candidate again this time against Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are being held in two phases to elect 243 members to the state assembly. Voting for the first phase, covering 121 seats, took place on 6 November, while polling for the second phase, covering 122 seats, will be conducted today. The results are scheduled to be announced on 14 November.

Bihar's economy

Bihar, India's poorest state, has a per capita income of only 32,227 ($364) for the year ending March 2024, significantly lower than the national average of 1,06,744. In 2022, the unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 to 29 in Bihar was 29.62%, significantly higher than the national average, according to the latest data from the International Labour Organisation.

Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 06:42:15 AM IST

Siwan Election Result Live: Election dates

The two-phase Bihar elections held on 6 November and 11 November with results to be declared on November 14.

14 Nov 2025, 06:27:58 AM IST

Siwan Election Result Live: When will vote counting begin?

The vote counting for all 243 assembly seats is expected to commence at 8:00 am today. The postal ballot counting will begin first, followed by the counting of EVMs at 8:30 am.

14 Nov 2025, 06:07:28 AM IST

Siwan Election Result Live: Key contenders

In Bihar's Siwan constituency, the key candidates for the Assembly elections include Mangal Pandey from the BJP, Awadh Bihari Choudhary from the RJD, Intekhab Ahmad representing the Jan Suraaj Party and others.

Bihar Elections
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav

Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsSiwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: RJD’s Awadh Choudhary faces BJP’s Mangal Pandey—who will win?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.