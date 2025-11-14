Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: RJD’s Awadh Choudhary faces BJP’s Mangal Pandey—who will win?

Siwan Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Bihar's Siwan district, known as the birthplace of the country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, is a highly contested seat for top leaders. Awadh Bihari Choudhary, the sitting MLA from the RJD, is a candidate again this time against Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

Bihar Assembly Elections

Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are being held in two phases to elect 243 members to the state assembly. Voting for the first phase, covering 121 seats, took place on 6 November, while polling for the second phase, covering 122 seats, will be conducted today. The results are scheduled to be announced on 14 November.

Bihar's economy

Bihar, India's poorest state, has a per capita income of only ₹32,227 ($364) for the year ending March 2024, significantly lower than the national average of ₹1,06,744. In 2022, the unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 to 29 in Bihar was 29.62%, significantly higher than the national average, according to the latest data from the International Labour Organisation.