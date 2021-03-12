Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari are not included in the list of campaigners for West Bengal elections
Congress on Friday sought to play down the absence of Azad and some other leaders from the list in a state which has a significant presence of minorities
The list of 30-star campaigners includes Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Abhijit Mukherjee and Mohammad Azharuddin.
Party chief ministers Ashok Gehlot, Capt Amarinder Singh and Bhupesh Baghel are also in the list.
Twenty-three Congress leaders, referred to as G-23, had in August last written to Sonia Gandhi calling for "full-time and effective leadership" and internal elections including to Congress Working Committee.
The dissenters have said that Congress is "weakening" and they are raising their voice for the betterment of the party.
Gulam Nabi Azad had told ANI that he will campaign for the party during elections if he is asked.
Young faces like Jaiveer Shergill has also made it to the campaigners' list for West Bengal. Former union minister Salman Khurshid is also in the list and he and cricketer-turned-politician Mohammad Azharuddin are seen as a replacement of Azad as a face from among the main minority community.
