Srinagar J&K Election Results 2024 Live Updates: With exit polls hinting an advantage for Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, all eyes are set for the final results today. Vote counting is scheduled to commence at 28 centers from 8 am, paving the way for a first elected government in the Union Territory after Article 370 was abrogated in 2019.
From the 90 seats of Jammu and Kashmir, the state's capital city Srinagar has a total of eight seats, of which Lal Chowk, and Chanapora are the important ones. Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Zadibal, Eidgah and Central Shalteng are the other constituencies to watch out for.
In Chanapora, Apni party president Altaf Bukhari, NC's Mushtaq Guroo, People's Democratic Party's Mohammed Iqbal Trumboo and Hilal Ahmad Wani from the BJP have been in the fray. Meanwhile, Lal Chowk's battle has been fought between Zuhaib Yousuf Mir from the PDP, Aijaz Hussain Rather from BJP, Sheikh Hasan Ahmed from NC, and other candidates.
While former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dished out exit polls, calling them ‘time pass’, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election results will reveal the outcome of a high stakes battle, as the BJP also remains optimistic of winning in the region.
Srinagar J&K Election Results Live: ‘Big day…’ Lal Chowk's BJP candidate addresses citizens
Srinagar J&K Election Results Live: ‘Win 30-35 seats’…says BJP chief Ravinder Raina
Srinagar J&K Election Results Live: Lal Chowk, and Chanapora among 8 seats to watch out for
Srinagar J&K Election Results Live: 'High expectations in J-K' says BJP's Sajid Yousuf Shah
Srinagar J&K Election Results Live: CCTVs set up in counting centres
Srinagar J&K Election Results Live: Tight security at counting centre Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC)
Srinagar J&K Election Results Live: 3 tier security at 28 counting centres
