Srinagar J&K Election results 2024: Congress-NC alliance leads in Lal Chowk, Channapora; Altaf Bukhari trails

Srinagar J&K Election results 2024: Around two hours into counting, the Congress-NC alliance have been in a major lead, with BJP in the trail. In important constituencies such as Lal Chowk, Sheikh Ahsan Ahmad from the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference has been leading, with contenders from all the other parties trailing.

Meanwhile, in Channapora, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari is trailing behind JKNC's Mushtaq Guroo. BJP's Hilal Ahmad Wani, is also behind in the race, showed Election Commission updates.

The much anticipated results of a multi-cornered fight between National Conference and Congress alliance, Bharatiya Janata Party, and the People's Democratic Party(PDP) would pave the way for a first elected government in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

In 2024, Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections for 90 seats were held in three phases, with the last phase being conducted on October 1. Srinagar constitutes eight seats, of which Lal Chowk, and Channapora are important. Hazratbal, Khanyar, Habbakadal, Zadibal, Eidgah and Central Shalteng are the other constituencies among the eight.

Key Contenders Over 2.4 million voters have polled to seal the fate of key contenders like National Conference(NC) vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who contested from the Ganderbal and Budgam seats.

In Chanapora, Apni party president Altaf Bukhari, NC's Mushtaq Guroo, PDP's Mohammed Iqbal Trumboo and Hilal Ahmad Wani from the BJP have been in the fray. Meanwhile, Lal Chowk's battle has been fought between Zuhaib Yousuf Mir from the PDP, Aijaz Hussain Rather from BJP, Sheikh Hasan Ahmed from NC, and other candidates. State Congress Committee president Tariq Hamid Karra has contested from the Central-Shalteng constituency.

