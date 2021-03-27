{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in an election rally in Kharagpur today alleged that at a time when there are assembly elections going on state, Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bangladesh is a violation of the election code of conduct.

"In '19 Lok Sabha polls when a Bangladeshi actor attended our rally, BJP spoke to Bangladesh govt cancelled his visa.... When polls are underway here, you (PM) go to Bangladesh to seek votes from one section of people, why shouldn't your Visa be cancelled?We'll complain to EC," Mamta Banerjee further said.

"Sometimes they say Mamata has brought people from Bangladesh and did infiltration. But he (PM) himself goes to Bangladesh for vote marketing, she said during the rally.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at a Matua temple in Bangladesh's Orakandi, the birthplace of Hindu mystic figure and Matua community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur.

Modi, who was wearing a mask, offered prayers at the Harichand-Guruchand Temple, where he was welcomed with 'Dhaak, Shankh, Ulu' in line with local rituals.

Analysts said Modi's planned temple visit carry a political significance at the time of the ongoing assembly elections in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by BJP MP from West Bengal Shantanu Thakur during his visit to Orakandi.

The Matua community's vote may determine the winner in some seats in the elections to the West Bengal state assembly, the first phase of which began on Saturday.