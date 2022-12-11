Meanwhile, after the party high-command announced Sukhu as the next CM on Saturday, the followers of the party's state chief Pratibha Singh raised slogans demanding that she be made the chief minister. They said the Chief Minister should be like "Rani Sahiba", a reference to Pratibha Singh as she is married into the erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr. Party sources indicated that Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh will be included in the Cabinet, PTI has reported. Pratibha Singh is an MP from Mandi and did not contest the Assembly election.