Assembly Elections 2023: "The suspense over the Chief Minister pick in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh would end on December 10", said BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya while giving credit for the party's success in all three Hindi heartland states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He stated that a clear decision on CM candidates will be revealed by December 10, but refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders. “Ravivar ko khatm ho jaayega (It will come to an end on Sunday)."

The BJP leader also lauded the Ladli Behena Yojana of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said, "Was the Ladli Behena Yojana there in Chhattisgarh? Was it in Rajasthan? The victory in Chhattisgarh is significant. PM Modi's leadership, Amit Shah's strategy, and JP Nadda's polling booth yojana were successful, and all of them led to the results in the three states."

He further reiterated that the BJP will win 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan and that NDA will secure more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Union Minister Rajnath Singh has rightly said that NDA will secure more than 400 and what Shivraj Singh said is also right, we'll win together 29 seats of Madhya Pradesh under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan," Vijayvargiya said as quoted by ANI.

BJP national president JP Nadda was seen leaving the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital after a key meeting on Thursday.

He also slammed Congress leader Digvijaya Singh for questioning the EVM and said that when they win in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, then they don't blame the EVM. He added that if Congress loses, then it does not introspect on its weaknesses; it just blames the EVM for their loss.

This came after Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya smeared black ink on a poster showing an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) outside Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Thursday. The black ink was smeared in the presence of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who recently made headlines with his statement that he has opposed voting by EVMs since 2003.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as the second Chief Minister of Telangana following the party's victory in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The swearing-in ceremony of Revanth Reddy took place at the sprawling Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. Reddy became the first Congress chief minister of the state that was created in 2014. The Congress wrested power from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in the recent Assembly polls and won 64 out of the total 119 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

