BJP's Suvendu Adhikari hails NDA’s Bihar victory, says ‘ab Bengali ki baari hai'; TMC replies ‘dream on’

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has delivered a commanding performance in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, crossing the 200-seat mark in early trends, prompting West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to declare, "Ek hi slogan hai- Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, ab Bengal ki baari hai" ("There is only one slogan – Bihar's victory is ours, now it is Bengal's turn").

Advertisement

As per Election Commission trends at 3:40 pm, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA is leading in a combined total of 204 seats, with the BJP at 95, JD(U) at 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, HAM 5, and RLM 4. The opposition RJD leads in 24 seats, Congress in 1, CPI(ML) in 4, while CPI(M) in 2 and BSP in 1. AIMIM leads in 6 constituencies.

How did TMC reply? The Trinamool Congress (TMC), quick to counter Suvendu’s declaration, took to social media with a rather cheeky response. On X (formerly Twitter), the official TMC handle shared a playful GIF, poking fun at his ambitious remark. “Dream on,” they captioned the post, suggesting that Suvendu’s political aspirations in Bengal were far from being realised.

In a separate post, the TMC issued a more pointed critique of the BJP’s governance style.

Advertisement

The Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee led-party tweeted, "When power starts choosing for you, you stop choosing at all. Imagine a Bengal where even Pujo plans come with scrutiny, where walking with your own sister can be questioned, and where love itself feels like a crime. ‘What If They Come’ doesn’t just pose a question, it unfolds a world where the answer is already shaping the air. Stay with the series, the blueprint is only starting to reveal itself!" This statement appears to be a direct jibe at the BJP, highlighting concerns over overreach, surveillance, and interference in personal freedoms, while contrasting it with TMC’s vision for Bengal.

What does this victory mean for Nitish Kumar? For Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has governed Bihar for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as “Sushashan Babu” for transforming Bihar from the chaos of the so-called “jungle raj,” Kumar has recently faced voter fatigue and questions over shifting alliances.

Advertisement

Despite these challenges, current trends suggest that the electorate has reaffirmed faith in his governance. Analysts note that his focus on rural infrastructure, direct financial assistance, and inclusive growth continues to resonate with a diverse voter base.

How did the BJP-JD(U) alliance shape the results? The return of a confident, coordinated BJP-JD(U) alliance reshaped the electoral battlefield. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s active support alongside Nitish Kumar projected a united front emphasising welfare delivery, infrastructure development, and social schemes.

“The mix of PM Modi's national appeal and Bihar CM's extensive grassroots presence has created a formidable electoral force, one that appears poised to translate its political momentum into a landslide victory in Bihar,” experts observed.

How does this election compare to Bihar’s past polls? The NDA highlighted a significant improvement in election conduct. Previous Bihar polls were marred by violence and repolling: 63 deaths in 1985, 87 in 1990, multiple postponements in 1995, and repolling in 660 booths in 2005. By contrast, the 2025 elections recorded zero repolling and zero violence, hailed by the NDA as proof of strengthened law and order.

Advertisement

Also Read | 5 reasons why Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj crashed in Bihar elections

Why does Bihar remain a political bellwether? Bihar, India’s third-most populous state with nearly 89% rural population, has long influenced national politics. The NDA attributes its mandate to strong rural support and what it terms a “vote for dignity and self-respect.”

The alliance also cited cultural positioning, including Prime Minister Modi’s push to have Chhath Puja recognised by UNESCO, as evidence of its commitment to local identity.