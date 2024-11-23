Fahad Ahmed has called for a recount of votes in rounds 16 to 19, questioning EVM reliability after a sudden shift in vote patterns. Meanwhile, the Mahayuti alliance is celebrating a decisive victory in Maharashtra's assembly elections, having crossed the majority mark with over 200 leads.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bollywood actress and political commentator Swara Bhasker questioned the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the Anushakti Nagar assembly seat count.

Swara Bhasker took to X, saying, "In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP...rounds 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP-supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies [sic]?"

The statement comes after her husband and NCP (SP) candidate Fahad Ahmad lost to NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Sana Mallik in the Anushakti Nagar Assembly Constituency.

Fahad Ahmad demands recount Swara Bhasker’s tweet follows a tense moment in the Anushakti Nagar seat race, where NCP (Ajit Pawar) candidate Sana Malik, daughter of prominent politician Nawab Malik, emerged victorious.

However, earlier rounds of counting saw a steady lead for NCP-SP candidate Fahad Ahmed, which was dramatically overturned after rounds 17, 18, and 19.

Fahad Ahmad alleged that after round 16, EVMs with 99 per cent battery charge were suddenly opened, and the NCP candidate began trailing, while the BJP-backed NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate surged ahead.

“After round 16 and a steady lead in all rounds, EVM machines that were 99% charged were opened, and BJP supported NCP Ajit Pawar candidate took a lead," Ahmad stated.

In his statement, Fahad Ahmed demanded a recount of the votes cast in rounds 16, 17, 18, and 19, citing the irregularity of the EVMs. His objections have sparked a wider debate on EVM reliability, especially in light of the sudden shift in vote patterns.

Mahayuti Surges Toward Landslide Victory In the broader context of Maharashtra's assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance—comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP—crossed the crucial majority mark as counting continues.

By 2:15 pm, Mahayuti had secured eight seats and was leading in more than 200 constituencies, solidifying their dominant position.

BJP cscripted hisotry by securing lead in over 100 seats, a feat only achieved by Congress in 1990.

The BJP's celebrations were in full swing, with sweets being brought to the residences of key leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

CM Shinde Comments on Maharashtra CM's Position As the results began to favour Mahayuti, CM Shinde made a strategic statement, indicating that the decision on the Chief Minister’s position would be made collectively by the Mahayuti alliance leaders once the final results were in.

Shinde said, “Let the final results come in... then, in the same way as we fought elections together, all three parties will sit together and take a decision (on who will be the CM)." This highlights the alliance’s united front, even as the leadership question remains unresolved for the time being.

Celebrations at Eknath Shinde's Residence Celebrations erupted at CM Shinde's residence in Thane, where Shiv Sena workers and family members gathered in anticipation of a landslide victory. Shinde's son, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, joined the jubilation, praising the electorate for their overwhelming support.

"As we had expected, we have got very good numbers. I thank all the voters who stood behind Mahayuti and gave this landslide victory," Shrikant Shinde remarked, emphasising the strategic campaigning that led to the alliance’s commanding performance.