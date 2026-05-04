Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 result: CM Stalin concedes defeat, says ‘have toiled beyond my strength’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday conceded defeat in his first reaction after his Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lost the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections to actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In a lengthy post on X, Stalin wrote, "We bow to and accept the verdict of the people. Congratulations to the victors! In the past five years, we have created numerous projects and provided good governance to the people of Tamil Nadu. We have elevated Tamil Nadu in every way. In the electoral arena, we sought votes only by speaking of our achievements."

Stalin concedes defeat, thanks voters for supporting DMK He added that his party, DMK, campaigned for votes to ensure the welfare schemes that they delivered to the residents of Tamil Nadu would continue. "I express my heartfelt thanks to all the people of Tamil Nadu who supported and voted for the secular progressive alliance led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam," Stalin wrote.

The DMK supremo also expressed his gratitude to the party comrades and noted, "I have toiled beyond my strength. To my beloved comrades of Leader Karunanidhi, who toiled in the field just as I did and who are inseparable from my soul, my deepest gratitude from the heart!"

In his concluding remarks, Stalin added that the DMK, which has so far functioned as an exemplary ruling party for the people, will function as an exemplary opposition party.

Kamal Hassan expresses solidarity with Stalin Expressing solidarity with Stalin, Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM) President and MP Kamal Hassan on Monday extended support for his "dear friend". In a post on X, Hassan described Stalin as resilient and a stalwart, and affirmed that the latter will "fight again and win again."

TVK set to become the single largest party As per the latest data from the Election Commission of India (ECI), TVK won 98 seats and is leading in 23, while the DMK secured 56 seats and was leading in four seats. On Monday, TVK's Aadhav Arjuna said the victory is dedicated to the tragic Karur incident.

Referring to a crowd stampede that occurred during Vijay's public outreach programme in Karur last year on September 27, which resulted in the deaths of 41 people, Arjuna told reporters, "We dedicate this victory to the Karur incident. The practice of cash-for-votes has been eliminated. The people of Tamil Nadu have delivered their verdict. DMK has been thrown out by the people."

Tamil Nadu results surprise the nation The results have also shattered long-held notions about actors struggling to succeed in politics, as Vijay now joins the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

Vijay's performance reinforces that his cinematic popularity has translated into a deep emotional connection with the masses, reflected clearly in the public mandate, ANI reported.

TVK's victory could also mark a historic shift, as Tamil Nadu may witness its first government outside the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) dominance since June 1977.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK supremo lost his stronghold of Kolathur to V S Babu of the newly formed TVK. In a closely watched contest, Babu secured victory by a margin of 8,795 votes