Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: AIADMK releases first list of 23 candidates

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026.

The list was announced by party General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is also among the candidates named in the initial list.

In an official statement, Palaniswami said, "As per the decision taken after due consideration by the Governing Council of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, I hereby inform that for the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly General Elections scheduled to be held on 23.04.2026, the following individuals have been selected and will be fielded as the official candidates of the party in the respective Assembly constituencies listed."

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Among other key candidates named in the list are K P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, Dindigul C Srinivasan from Dindigul, Natham R Viswanathan from Natham, S P Velumani from Thondamuthur, and D Jayakumar from Royapuram.

The announcement marks the party's first set of candidate declarations ahead of the Assembly elections, with more names expected to be released in subsequent lists.

The party has also named several senior leaders in its first list, including P Balakrishna from Krishnagiri, D Jayakumar from Rayakottai, C V Shanmugam from Hosur, S K Rajendran from Maduranthakam, K P Anbazhagan from Palacode, R K Nagaraj from Pennagaram, and O S Manian from Velur.

Earlier, following a meeting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan on Tuesday announced that a seat-sharing agreement had been reached with the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which has secured the party five constituencies for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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Speaking to reporters, Vasan expressed high confidence in his party's "winnability," asserting that securing these five "winning constituencies" is a strategic move to help the AIADMK come to power and "throw out" the incumbent "anti-people" government.

"We have signed a deal for agreements of constituencies with the NDA in Tamil Nadu. We have five winning constituencies. Tamil Maanila Congress will win in all five constituencies and help the AIADMK form a government in Tamil Nadu," said Vasan.

He announced that the party would contest on the BJP's 'Lotus' symbol instead of its traditional 'Cycle' emblem, citing "technical problems" with the Election Commission regarding the cycle symbol.

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Other prominent names in the list include Dr C Vijayabaskar from Virudhachalam, Kadambur C Raju from Kovilpatti, R B Udhayakumar from Tirumangalam, K T Rajenthra Bhalaji from Sivakasi, P Pandi from Madurai East, A K Selvaraj from Cumbum, V Rajan Chellappa from Tirupparankundram, K C Karuppannan from Manamadurai, K C Karuppasamy from Sholavandan, and M R Vijayabhaskar from Karaikudi.

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Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies.