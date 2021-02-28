Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: PMK to contest on 23 seats in alliance with AIADMK

The announcement of the seat-sharing came after a discussion between AIADMK and PMK leaders at Chennai's Leela Palace hotel on Saturday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam attended the meeting from the AIADMK side and Anbumani Ramadoss, GK Mani participated in the meeting from PMK's side.

