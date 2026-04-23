Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE updates: 70% voter turnout till 3 pm, 68% in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Election 2026 LIVE updates: Assembly election is underway for all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu today, 23 April.
Tamil Nadu has over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters.
The electoral arena is currently dominated by the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, where Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin are campaigning on a platform of "Dravidian Model" governance and welfare delivery, supported by long-time allies like the Congress and VCK.
Formidable opposition comes from the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K Palaniswami, which is showing up more united after allying with the BJP.
The traditional rivalry can be shaken up with the wild-card entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his newly launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has decided to contest in every seat.
A multi-layered security arrangement has been put in place, involving local police, central armed forces, and flying squads.
Chief Minister MK Stalin led a high-decibel campaign, framing the polls as "Delhi vs Tamil Nadu" to challenge the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Pitching "Dravidian Model 2.0," he seeks a renewed mandate to advance the state's developmental agenda further.
Key Fights
CM Stalin, who is contesting on a DMK ticket from Kolthur, faces a serious multi-cornered challenge from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) VS Babu and AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan.
Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni is also back in focus, with Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking a fresh mandate from a seat that has long been seen as a DMK stronghold.
The Edappadi assembly constituency in Salem district is also a critical battleground because it is the political home of AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who is now seeking a sixth term.
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Special voting arrangements have been made in the Srirangam Assembly constituency for the visually impaired voters. The voting machines are equipped with Braille features to enable independent voting. Visually impaired voters are allowed to bring an assistant to help them cast their vote.
The popular actor couple Suriya and Jyothika cast their votes on Thursday in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.
The two arrived at a polling booth in T Nagar in Chennai to take part in the democratic process.
Suriya looked stylish in a black shirt paired with black sunglasses. Jyothika was seen in an elegant kurta-dupatta set as the couple greeted people before entering the booth.
Latha Rajinikanth, wife of Superstar Rajinikanth, says, "It is a constitutional duty as a citizen to come and vote."
A very important message, said PM Modi, sharing a message from a 99-year-old voter in Tamil Nadu
“I believe that young people will vote in large numbers and strengthen our democracy,” PM Modi said.
Youth should come out and vote for a candidate they think is good for their future, says Sellur K. Raju after casting his vote in Madurai.
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) General Secretaries N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna on Thursday submitted a petition to Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, highlighting the lack of transport facilities for voters.
The move follows a letter by TVK chief Vijay to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, urging the Election Commission to arrange public transport for people stranded at bus terminals in Chennai and to extend polling by two hours.
CM Stalin, who is contesting on a DMK ticket from Kolthur, faces a serious multi-cornered challenge from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) VS Babu and AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan.
Chief Minister MK Stalin led a high-decibel campaign, framing the polls as "Delhi vs Tamil Nadu" to challenge the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Pitching "Dravidian Model 2.0," he seeks a renewed mandate to advance the state's developmental agenda further.
Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 70 per cent as of 3:00 pm, according to the Election Commission. Chennai logged 68.13 per cent polling. Among constituencies, Kumarapalayam-97 in Namakkal district reported the highest turnout at 80.67 per cent, while Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district recorded the lowest at 56.15 per cent.