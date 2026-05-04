LIVE: ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay to become the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu? TVK chief inches closer to majority mark

Tamil Nadu Election LIVE: As actor-politician Vijay's TVK appeared to be nearing the majority mark of 118 Assembly seats out of 234 in Tamil Nadu, celebrations broke out among party workers and fans across the state.
Chants of 'TVK' and 'Vijay' filled the air as supporters gathered outside the party headquarters in Panaiyur, distributing sweets and praising the party leader as "Muthalamaichar (Chief Minister) Vijay," who is still affectionately known as "Thalapathy (Commander)" from his film persona.
Current numbers from the Tamil Nadu assembly elections indicate that Vijay’s party has crossed the 100-seat mark, placing him in a strong position. With this momentum, Vijay has the option to ally with the AIADMK, potentially sidelining the BJP and eliminating any remaining political challenges.
TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald on Monday expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority as initial election trends showed the party 'scaling high'.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Gerald stated that the results were expected and claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu have chosen TVK because they are "fed up" with established parties.
"They may have experience of 50 or 75 years, but they have got experience only in looting the state," Gerald said, adding that the electorate trusts TVK as the alternative.
If Vijay's party surpasses the majority mark of 118 seats, it would make history, as no party in Tamil Nadu has managed to come to power just two years after its formation. As of the latest data update, the party was leading in 109 seats, while the AIADMK and DMK were ahead in 63 and 40 seats, respectively.
TVK candidate from Kavundampalayam, Kanimozhi Santhosh said, “Around 11 rounds have been completed and we are leading by I hope 12,000-13,000 votes now and still we are expecting a raise because we don't compare, we don't argue and we don't compete with any person as such of now and we are just proving ourselves to people and this was the love and affection that the people have with Talapathy and that is the result coming on so we can just wait till evening you can just see the blasting of whistle this evening... It is a very positive change...”
Though AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran became Chief Minister in 1977 after founding his party in 1972, he had spent about two decades in the DMK before becoming CM. Therefore, if TVK crosses the majority threshold, its achievement will be unprecedented.
As the vote counting process progressed, TVK began to steadily pull ahead in round after round across various constituencies, including the Western Kongu regions, traditionally a stronghold for the AIADMK-BJP alliance. If these trends continue in favor of TVK, Vijay could achieve a historic electoral upset, similar to the significant victories of "1967, 1977" that he had referenced in his campaign speeches.
In 1967, Dravidian leader CN Annadurai led the first non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu after independence, while a decade later, the charismatic MG Ramachandran (MGR) established the first AIADMK government, dethroning the DMK-led administration under M Karunanidhi.
From the beginning of the counting process, starting with postal ballots, Vijay's party showed significant gains. As the EVM results were counted, these gains were solidified, and at one point, it appeared that TVK could replace AIADMK as the main opposition party, while DMK seemed set to retain power.
A poor show by the DMK has proved most exit polls wrong which gave an edge to it, riding on the number of populist measures Chief Minister M K Stalin had implemented in his five year "Dravidian model," of governance.
If the DMK bites the dust, it would be in lines with its electoral history as it has never retained power barring 1971.
(With inputs from agencies)
Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact. <br><br> Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis. <br><br> For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.<br> Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news. <br><br> She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts <br><br> Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order. <br><br> An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.
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