Who will be CM of Tamil Nadu? 'Thalapathy' Vijay's TVK shakes up DMK, AIADMK duopoly in 2026 polls

Tamil Nadu Election Result News: 'Thalapathy' Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has given a significant blow to the dominance of Dravidian parties in its first-ever state elections in Tamil Nadu. If the Election Commission results trends hold, the TVK is poised to form the government in Tamil Nadu, breaking the long-standing duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK.

Magic number in Tamil Nadu Election 2026: Who is winning? The TVK, headed by actor-turned-politician Vijay, who is contesting the Tamil Nadu polls for the first time, is maintaining a comfortable lead over age-old parties — the DMK and the AIADMK.

Advertisement

As per the Election Commission trends at 1:30 pm on Monday, the TVK was leading on 110 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the ruling DMK was emerging as a distant third party, leading on 49 seats. The opposition AIADMK led in 56 assembly constituencies. A political party or coalition needs to win 118 of the 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

On the EC result trends, TVK leader Nanjil Sampath said, "It is a historical victory. Replacing Dravidian parties. I haven't seen this sort of rise in the people of Tamil Nadu. It has been ages since we have seen this amount of love and support for a new party."

Tamil Nadu Election Result News: 'Thalapathy' Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a significant dent in the legacy of Dravidian parties in its first-ever state elections in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

If the Election Commission results trends hold, the TVK is poised to form the government in Tamil Nadu, breaking the long-standing duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK.

Who is winning Tamil Nadu Election 2026? Here's what EC trends show

Who will be CM of Tamil Nadu? TVK Executive Committee Chief Coordinator K.A. Sengottaiyan told ANI on May 2, "Our leader Thalapathy Vijay will rule Tamil Nadu tomorrow with a visionary mind. The 2026 election victory will be historic." He exuded confidence that the party would win 180 to 200 seats.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, TVK spokesperson, Radhan Pandit had earlier said that “Vijay will become the Chief Minister extraordinarily...”

Is Vijay the next MGR? Many in the TVK have likened Vijay to MG Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR. He was a towering figure in Tamil Nadu politics and the country's first actor-turned Chief Minister who led the masses during a rally.

Advertisement

Like MGR, Vijay also began as an actor and went on to be known as 'Thalapathy' Vijay.

"This is a big revolution in Tamil Nadu after MGR, and we have all been waiting for this for decades—to be freed from the Dravidian parties—and we have finally been freed," TVK leader Senthil told IANS as the Election Commission's Tamil Nadu results suggested the TVK would win the 2026 state polls.

MGR founded the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) and remains the only actor in India to serve as an incumbent Chief Minister until his death. Likewise, Vijay started his own political party and called it TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam).

On the exit poll day, pollster Pradeep Gupta, chairperson of Axis My India, had also likened Vijay's rise to that of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran (MGR) in Tamil Nadu and NT Ram Rao in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

However, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had rubbished the comparison earlier, saying, “MGR and Jayalalithaa ji were experienced politicians who became Chief Ministers only after serving the public for decades. He [TVK chief Vijay] is living in a dream world.”

When former Tamil Nadu Minister KA Sengottaiyan had joined the TVK in November 2025, Vijay had said, "Sengottaiyan joined with MGR at the age of 20, having earned his trust. At that young age, he took on the significant responsibility of becoming an MLA. Within that movement, he was someone trusted by both the great leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa in the political arena."

Advertisement

"After having remained in the same movement for 50 years, I warmly welcome brother Sengottaiyan, along with everyone who has joined him, to work with us, with the confidence that his political experience and decades of field work will be a great strength to our Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam," Vijay had said.

Vijay even garlanded a statue of MGR after filing a nomination for the Tamil Nadu Election 2026.