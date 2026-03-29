Tamil Nadu elections: Stalin unveils DMK manifesto - ₹2000 monthly aid for women, boost in free power scheme, more

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin on Sunday, unveiled the party's manifesto ahead of the Assembly Elections in the state. The DMK supremo has promised to increase women's monthly grant under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai' to ₹2,000.

Stalin also said that under the free power scheme, modern pumpsets without meters would be provided to farmers, and 10 lakh new houses in 5 years.

Here's a look at all the poll promises made by the MK Stalin-led party

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DMK poll promises — Chief Minister's breakfast scheme now expanded up to standard eight.

— The monthly grant under Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai will be ₹ 2,000 every month. New eligible women to be added every year.

— lla Tharasi coupon worth ₹ 8,000/- for women to choose and buy new or replace any household item they need for their family, such as washing machine, television, refrigerator, mixer, microwave oven or induction stove.

— Free modern electric pump sets without any meters will be provided to more than 20 lakh farmers receiving free electricity.

— Monthly financial assistance for both Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes increased to ₹1500 per student. The schemes, which were launched in September 2022 – currently provides ₹1,000 monthly financial assistance to female and male students who studied in government schools (Classes 6-12), to pursue higher education. The funds are directly deposited into their bank accounts.

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— Medical treatment coverage will be expanded to ₹10 lakh for everyone, whether they seek care in private or government hospitals.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 The Assembly Elections in the state are scheduled for 23 April. The electorate is estimated at around 6.44 crore

On Saturday, the DMK announced its seat-sharing arrangement with allies. While most ministers in the M K Stalin government have retained their seats, new joinees like AIADMK veteran O Panneerselvam has also been given a ticket by the DMK.

Assembly Elections 2026 Earlier this month, the Election Commission had declared the schedule for Assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.

Voting in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry is set to take place in a single phase on April 9.

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In West Bengal, polling will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and 29, while Tamil Nadu will go to the polls on April 23.

Counting of votes for all Assembly seats across the four states and the Union Territory will be carried out on May 4.