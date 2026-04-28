Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: What surveys predicted for 2021 assembly elections and how accurate were the results

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu was held amid tight security arrangements on 23 April. Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 84.29%. A party needs to secure at least 118 seats to win.
Exit poll results will be announced after voting in the second phase of the West Bengal election, which ends on 29 April, Wednesday.
Before the official results are out, pollsters release exit polls. Exit polls often get the results wrong.
When will the exit poll results for the West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections 2026 be declared? As per Election Commission guidelines, all media platforms are barred from publishing or broadcasting any election-related content.
As per Election Commission guidelines, exit poll results for West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will be released on Wednesday, 29 April, after 6:30 PM, when the last vote is cast in West Bengal.
The counting of votes for assembly elections in four states – West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and Tamil Nadu – and one Union Territory, Puducherry, will be held on 4 May.
Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking a historic second term for the DMK-led alliance. For decades, Tamil Nadu’s electoral politics has largely followed a pattern of alternation between the DMK and the AIADMK.
The entry of actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party TVK has added a new, unpredictable dimension to the otherwise bipolar contest.
In 2021, the Tamil Nadu election for all 234 seats was held on 6 April. The poll was Tamil Nadu's first assembly election after the demise of the two most prominent chief ministers in the state's modern history, J Jayalalithaa of the AIADMK, and M Karunanidhi of the DMK, who died in 2016 and 2018, respectively.
Most of the exit polls had predicted a victory for the DMK-led alliance. MK Stalin's DMK and allies were forecast to win at least 160 seats, while the AIADMK and its allies were predicted to win 66 seats. TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK was likely to win 1 seat, according to the poll of exit polls.
The results were finally announced on 2 May. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) won the election, ending the decade-long reign of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The DMK led the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), won 159 seats, with the DMK winning in 133 constituencies, securing an absolute majority for the first time in 25 years. The NDA won 75 seats, out of which 66 were won by the AIADMK. As many as 11 ministers from the outgoing Palaniswami cabinet were defeated in their respective constituencies.
MK Stalin was sworn in as the 12th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.<br><br> Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.<br><br> Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.<br><br> Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.<br><br> Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.
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