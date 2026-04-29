Tamil Nadu Exit Poll: Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to win 98 to 120 in electoral debut, projects Axis My India

Tamil Nadu could see a political earthquake if the exit poll figures of Axis My India are to go by. Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is making its electoral politics debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026, could win up to 120 seats, the Axis My India exit poll has shown.
According to the exit poll figures, TVK is on track to become the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu, winning 98-120 seats. The ruling DMK is projected to win 92-110 seats and the 234-member house. The NDA which comprises AIADMK and BJP is in for a rout, winning only 22-33 seats between them.
Axis My India projects the debutant political party to garner 35 per cent of the votes, at par with the DMK.
While Axis My India ha given a clear edge to TVK, according to other exit poll results announced on Wednesday, TVK could win anywhere between 0-26 seats. People’s Pulse has projected TVK to win 18-24 seats. Matrize exit poll, on the other hand, gives TVK 10-12 seats in the 234 seat Tami Nadu assembly.
According to the exit poll figures of P-Marq TVK is on track to win 16-26 seats in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.
Meanwhile, TVK is being projected to win merely 2-6 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per People Pulse.
JVC’s exit poll is giving Vijay’s party 8-15 seats.
According to the figures by Kamakhya Analytics TVK could win 67-81 seats.
The elections to 234 constituencies were held on April 23 with a record turnout of over 85 per cent. The TVK had contested in all 234 seats with party chief Vijay contesting from two seats, Perambur (Chennai) and Tiruchi East (Tiruchirappalli East).