OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Tamil Nadu polls 2021: People above 80 can cast their postal votes

Chennai: Voters above the age of 80 in Tamil Nadu can cast their postal votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

According to a list released by the Election Commission, there are 12,91,132 voters over the age of 80 across Tamil Nadu.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

Chennai has a maximum of 1,08,718 postal votes. There are 46,790 people over the age of 80 in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

The nomination is scheduled to start on March 12.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout