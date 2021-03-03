Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Tamil Nadu polls 2021: People above 80 can cast their postal votes
An average voting turnout of 5.35% was recorded in the first two hours of voting. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Tamil Nadu polls 2021: People above 80 can cast their postal votes

1 min read . 05:52 AM IST ANI

  • According to a list released by the Election Commission, there are 12,91,132 voters over the age of 80 across Tamil Nadu
  • Chennai has a maximum of 1,08,718 postal votes

Chennai: Voters above the age of 80 in Tamil Nadu can cast their postal votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Chennai: Voters above the age of 80 in Tamil Nadu can cast their postal votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

According to a list released by the Election Commission, there are 12,91,132 voters over the age of 80 across Tamil Nadu.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

According to a list released by the Election Commission, there are 12,91,132 voters over the age of 80 across Tamil Nadu.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s covid battle

Chennai has a maximum of 1,08,718 postal votes. There are 46,790 people over the age of 80 in Madurai.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

The nomination is scheduled to start on March 12.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.