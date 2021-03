Tamil Nadu polls 2021: People above 80 can cast their postal votes

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai: Voters above the age of 80 in Tamil Nadu can cast their postal votes in the upcoming state assembly elections, the Election Commission said on Tuesday.

Chennai has a maximum of 1,08,718 postal votes. There are 46,790 people over the age of 80 in Madurai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday.

The nomination is scheduled to start on March 12.

