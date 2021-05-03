Chennai: South Indian actor and Makkal Needhi Malam chief Rajinikanth on Sunday congratulated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party chief MK Stalin for his victory in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

"I congratulate my friend MK Stalin who had achieved victory through his hardwork in Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. I wish him a long life, good health and request him to rule by satisfying all sections of people and earn a good name by changing Tamil Nadu into a prosperous State," Rajnikanth tweeted.

The DMK-led alliance will form the government in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly.

DMK chief MK Stalin on Sunday thanked the people of Tamil Nadu after his party-led alliance emerged victorious in the Assembly polls and informed his swearing-in ceremony would be organised in a simple way due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for giving the coalition a huge victory in the election. We will gradually fulfill our specific election promises," Stalin said.

The single-phase Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu were held on April 6. The counting of votes began at 8 am on 2 May.

