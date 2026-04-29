Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Poll of Polls: DMK at 126, AIADMK 66; TVK set to spring surprise, AINRC favoured in Puducherry

The exit poll results of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are out. Most pollsters have predicted a second term for MK Stalin's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and in Puducherry, the pollsters have projected the All India NR Congress-led (AINRC) Nationalist Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning the Union Territory.
Axis My India has predicted a massive surprise by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) with 98-120 seat share, with a close contest from DMK which is projected to win 92-110 seats. AIADMK is likely to win only 22-23 seats, as per the pollster.
According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies are winning Tamil Nadu Assembly polls with 122-132, while AIADMK and allies are projected to win on 87 to 100 seats. Meanwhile, as per Matrize, TVK is projected to win 10 to 12 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.
The exit poll by P-MARQ has projected 125-145 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing AIADMK with 65 to 85 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state. Meanwhile, Vijay's TVK is being projected to win merely one to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per P-MARQ.
The exit poll by People Insight has projected 120-140 Assembly seats for DMK and 60-70 seats to AIADMK. Vijay's TVK is being projected to win 30 to 40 Assembly seats.
People's Pulse has predicted DMK to win 125-145 Assembly seats and gave AIADMK 65-80 seats, placing TVK to get 18-24 seats.
So, across multiple pollsters, the combined average projection for DMK is roughly 126 seats; the combined average projection for AIADMK is roughly 66 seats and that of TVK is roughly 39 seats.
For Puducherry, Axis My India has projected that All India NR Congress (AINRC) is predicted to win 16-20 seats, while Congress may win just six to eight seats. TVK, on the other hand, may open its account winning 2-4 seats.
The exit poll by People Pulse has projected 16-19 Assembly seats in the NDA's corner, while placing Congress and allies with 10 to 12 seats of the total 30 Assembly seats in the Union Territory.
Praja Poll has predicted 19-25 seats for the NDA alliance amd six to 10 seats for Congress. TVK is projected to win zero seats, as per Praja Poll.
So, the combined average projection for AINRC is roughly 19 seats and that for Congress is roughly 9 seats.
In Puducherry, the contest involved the NDA, which includes the AINRC, the BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's TVK had also sought to make it triangular.
The NDA includes the AINRC led by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, which is contesting 16 assembly constituencies, the BJP contesting 10 seats, and both the AIADMK and LJK, each contesting two seats.
The counting of the votes is scheduled for May 4.
(With agency inputs)
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