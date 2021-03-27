Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday drove a two-wheeler on the city main road as part of canvassing votes for Vanathi Srinivasan, the BJP candidate from the Coimbatore South Constituency.

The BJP women's wing organised the two-wheeler procession in the Raja Street area. Vanathi Srinivasan, who is also the BJP mahila morcha president, accompanied Irani.

The union minister wore a helmet and followed the COVID-19 protocol by wearing face mask.

Irani and Vanathi Srinivasan along with another woman functionary later travelled in an autorickshaw, with the public raising slogans in support of the BJP and hailing both leaders.

Irani, who addressed a North Indian community outreach programme joined the 'kolattam,' a dance with sticks, organised by Gujarati women to welcome her.

