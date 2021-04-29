Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2021: Voters in Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase election on 6 April for the 234 assembly seats in the state
Tamil Nadu assembly elections were conducted in a single phase on 06 April for the 234 assembly seats in the state. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are the two main political parties in the state and formed alliances with Congress and BJP respectively.
After the final phase of assembly elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls which try to guess the mood of voters after the elections.