Home >Elections >Assembly Elections >Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Result 2021 LIVE Updates: DMK+ set to win in Tamil Nadu, predicts Republic-CNX

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Result 2021 LIVE Updates: DMK+ set to win in Tamil Nadu, predicts Republic-CNX

An election official marks the finger of a voter at a polling station during the Tamil Nadu state legislative elections, in Chennai.
1 min read . 07:38 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Tamil Nadu Exit Poll 2021: Voters in Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase election on 6 April for the 234 assembly seats in the state

Tamil Nadu assembly elections were conducted in a single phase on 06 April for the 234 assembly seats in the state. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) are the two main political parties in the state and formed alliances with Congress and BJP respectively.

After the final phase of assembly elections, all eyes are now on the exit polls which try to guess the mood of voters after the elections.

Here are the live updates from the Tamil Nadu exit polls conducted by various media houses:

  • The DMK led alliance in the state is projected to win 16-0170 seats out of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu
  • Republic-CNX Exit Poll predicts that DMK + is all set to return to power in Tamil Nadu
  • The break- up projected by the Republic-CNX Exit Poll is

DMK+ allies->160-170

AIADMK+ allies->58-68

MNM+ Allies-->00-02

AMMK+ Allies--> 04-06

DMK is all set to emerge as the single largest party in the state by bagging137-147 seats and AIADMK in the second position by 49-59 seats.

