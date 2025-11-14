Tarn Taran bye-poll result 2025 LIVE: AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu secures major lead with 35,476votes

Tarn Taran Assembly Bye-Election LIVE Updates: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu is leading from the Tarn Taran seat with 35,476 votes in round 14/16 of the assembly bye-elections 2025. Sukhwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is trailing by a margin of 11,117 votes, as per Election Commission of India (ECI) latest data at 12:45 PM.

A total of 15 candidates were in the fray at this assembly seat, including Indian National Congress' Karanbir Singh and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Harjit Singh Sandhu. While independent candidate Mandeep Singh Khalsa stood at the third spot with 17,052 votes, Congress stood at fourth with 12,809 votes.

In the assembly bye-election, a voter turnout of 60.95% was recorded, asper ECI. Following the demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June, the Tarn Taran seat was left vacant due to which the assembly bye-election was necessitated.

The counting of votes, which began at 8:00 AM today, is underway at the International College of Nursing of Piddi amid elaborate security arrangements.

This bye-election is a crucial test for Punjab Chief Minister and the AAP, which has won five of the six bye elections held in the state since it came to power in March 2022. Voting for Vidhan Sabha bye-election took place on November 11 and the vote counting process is underway. The results will be released in a few hours from now by the Election Commission of India.

On November 11, the district authorities announced some restrictions in the wake of Vidhan Sabha bye-polls result. The order states, “DM Tarn Taran order prohibit the assembly and activities of 5 (five) or more persons within a radius of 100 meters around the counting venue, International College of Nursing, Pindi, District Tarn Taran, from 6:00 PM on 11.11.2025 to 14.11.2025.”

A total of 489 villages, 2 Nagar Councils and 2 Nagar Panchayat come under its jurisdiction.

Historical significance of Tarn Taran district Formed in 2006 from Amritsar District, Tarn Taran district became the 19th district of Punjab. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, during that time made the announcement about the formation of the district on the occasion of Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji memorial day, according to tarntaran.nic.in.

This district, located in the Majha belt covering 2,449 kilometre square area, with a population of over 11 lakh carries historical and geographical significance.

This district boasts many historical Gurdwaras like Darbar Sahib Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, Gurdwara Guru Ka Khuh (Gurdwara of the Guru’s Well), Gurdwara Bibi Bhani Da Khuh, Gurdwara Takkar Sahib, Gurdwara Lakeer Sahib, Gurudwara Baba Garja Singh Baba Bota Singh, Gurdwara Jhulne Mahal, and Thatti Khara.