Tej Pratap Yadav in trouble for using 'police-logo' vehicle; JJD chief booked for MCC violation in poll-bound Bihar

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, was on Sunday booked for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in poll-bound Bihar.

The incident took place during the filing of his nomination papers from the Mahua assembly constituency in Bihar's Vaishali district, a video of which has since gone viral.

In the video, Yadav is seen using an SUV bearing a police logo and a beacon light during a procession for submitting documents for nomination on October 16.

"It was thoroughly examined and found that the police logo and beacon light used on the vehicle were a private one. Therefore, a case was registered for violation of the election code of conduct," a statement by the police said.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to regulate the conduct of political parties and their candidates during elections.

Tej Pratap floated the Janshakti Janata Dal following his expulsion from the RJD by Lalu for six years, after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman.

The Janshakti Janata Dal chief, however, later deleted the Facebook post in question, and claimed that his page had been 'hacked'.

Lalu subsequently expelled Tej Pratap from the party, before disowning him due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

JJD to contest 21 seats in Bihar For the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, Tej Pratap's party is fielding candidates in 21 constituencies, 13 of which have incumbent MLAs of the INDIA bloc, which includes his father's party RJD, the Congress, and the CPI-MLL.

The remaining eight JJD candidates will contest in constituencies that have incumbent MLAs of the NDA, which include the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United).