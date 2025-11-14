Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will Tej Pratap make a statement in Yadav-dominated seat?

With voting completed for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, all eyes are on pivotal seats that could shape the state's political future. Held in two phases, the Bihar polls this time saw the state's highest turnout since the first polls in 1951, at 66.91%.
Exit polls have largely predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), although the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), contesting as part of the Mahagathbandhan, is expected to emerge as the single largest party.
One of the most keenly watched contests in the state will be in the Mahua constituency, where Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is seeking to reclaim the seat that he won in 2015.
However, this time, Tej Pratap is not contesting under the RJD banner, but representing his own political outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), which he formed after a public falling out with his family and subsequent expulsion from the RJD.
In the Yadav-dominated Mahua constituency, Tej Pratap is facing incumbent RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who won the seat in the 2020 election.
With his own brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav being the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, it remains to be seen whether Tej Pratap can make a political statement by stamping his seal over Mahua.
Follow this space to track the LIVE updates from the Mahua Assembly constituency, where Tej Pratap Yadav is facing off against Mukesh Kumar Raushan.
The counting of votes will begin at 8:00 AM. The postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs (electronic voting machines) will start thereafter at 8.30 AM.
Despite contesting under the newly-created Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), Tej Pratap appeared confident ahead of results.
"I don't believe in exit polls. We can't say what will happen on 14th November...Let's see what happens," the JJD chief told news agency ANI a couple of days ahead of vote counting.
“I am winning the Mahua seat,” Tej Pratap asserted, adding, “Jashn ki tayari nahi, hum kaam ki tayari karte hain (We don't prepare for celebration, we prepare for work).”
Raghopur: A Yadav family stronghold, Raghopur has been won by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi over the years and is currently represented by RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing off against the BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav and the JSP's Chanchal Singh.
Mahua: A constituency with a strong Yadav voter base, Mahua was once represented by Tej Pratap Yadav, something that the JJD chief will try and replicate this time. Tej Pratap is facing sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP(R)'s Sanjay Singh.
Sheohar: A seat historically dominated by the RJD, Sheohar was last won by RJD's Chetan Anand, who is contesting from Nabinagar this year. For Sheohar this time, the RJD has fielded Navneet Jha, who is up against JSP's Neeraj Singh and the JD(U)'s Shweta Gupta.
Raghunathpur: A seat in the Siwan district, Raghunathpur this time is set to witness a high-profile battle between RJD's Osama Shahab and JD(U)'s Vikas Kumar Singh (Jishu Singh). Osama reportedly has been personally backed by Lalu. Adding to the drama, RJD ally CPI(ML), which once led demonstrations against Osama's father Mohammad Shahabuddin's criminal activities, has also declared that it has no dispute with the family, and by extension, with Osama.
