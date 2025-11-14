Subscribe

Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will Tej Pratap make a statement in Yadav-dominated seat?

In the Yadav-dominated Mahua constituency, Lalu Prasad Yadav's son and JJD chief Tej Pratap is facing incumbent RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who won the seat in the 2020 elections. Follow LIVE updates for the Mahua Assembly constituency result.

Shiladitya Ray
Updated14 Nov 2025, 06:24:40 AM IST
Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Mahua constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.
Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) chief Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Mahua constituency in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

With voting completed for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, all eyes are on pivotal seats that could shape the state's political future. Held in two phases, the Bihar polls this time saw the state's highest turnout since the first polls in 1951, at 66.91%.

Exit polls have largely predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), although the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), contesting as part of the Mahagathbandhan, is expected to emerge as the single largest party.

One of the most keenly watched contests in the state will be in the Mahua constituency, where Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is seeking to reclaim the seat that he won in 2015.

However, this time, Tej Pratap is not contesting under the RJD banner, but representing his own political outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), which he formed after a public falling out with his family and subsequent expulsion from the RJD.

In the Yadav-dominated Mahua constituency, Tej Pratap is facing incumbent RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who won the seat in the 2020 election.

With his own brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav being the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, it remains to be seen whether Tej Pratap can make a political statement by stamping his seal over Mahua.

Follow this space to track the LIVE updates from the Mahua Assembly constituency, where Tej Pratap Yadav is facing off against Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 06:24:40 AM IST

Mahua Constituency Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav inspects strong room, calls RJD leader 'faltu aadmi'

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election vote counting, Janshakti Janata Dal chief and candidate from the Mahua seat, Tej Pratap Yadav, inspected the strong room in the Raj Narain College.

After inspecting the strong room, he said that the arrangements are good.

Tej Pratap Yadav also reacted to the "inflammatory" statement issued by RJD leader Sunil Kumar Singh in which he cautioned the election officials against any attempt to manipulate the people's mandate and called him a "faltu aadmi".

Read more

14 Nov 2025, 06:02:15 AM IST

Mahua Constituency Result LIVE: Is it NDA again or Mahagathbandhan this time? All eyes on counting of votes today

An unusually high turnout means the final picture could hold surprises as the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan vie for the majority figure of 122 out of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

Read more

14 Nov 2025, 05:41:38 AM IST

Mahua Constituency Result LIVE: Vote counting to begin at 8 AM

Bihar this time saw its highest voter turnout since 1951, at 67.13%.

The counting of votes will begin at 8:00 AM. The postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs (electronic voting machines) will start thereafter at 8.30 AM.

14 Nov 2025, 05:17:21 AM IST

Mahua Constituency Result LIVE: Tej Pratap confident of beating RJD rival, winning seat

Despite contesting under the newly-created Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), Tej Pratap appeared confident ahead of results.

"I don't believe in exit polls. We can't say what will happen on 14th November...Let's see what happens," the JJD chief told news agency ANI a couple of days ahead of vote counting.

“I am winning the Mahua seat,” Tej Pratap asserted, adding, “Jashn ki tayari nahi, hum kaam ki tayari karte hain (We don't prepare for celebration, we prepare for work).”

Tej Pratap is contesting against incumbent Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

14 Nov 2025, 05:17:21 AM IST

Mahua Constituency Result LIVE: High-profile constituencies in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025

Raghopur: A Yadav family stronghold, Raghopur has been won by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri Devi over the years and is currently represented by RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan CM face Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing off against the BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav and the JSP's Chanchal Singh.

Mahua: A constituency with a strong Yadav voter base, Mahua was once represented by Tej Pratap Yadav, something that the JJD chief will try and replicate this time. Tej Pratap is facing sitting RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP(R)'s Sanjay Singh.

Sheohar: A seat historically dominated by the RJD, Sheohar was last won by RJD's Chetan Anand, who is contesting from Nabinagar this year. For Sheohar this time, the RJD has fielded Navneet Jha, who is up against JSP's Neeraj Singh and the JD(U)'s Shweta Gupta.

Raghunathpur: A seat in the Siwan district, Raghunathpur this time is set to witness a high-profile battle between RJD's Osama Shahab and JD(U)'s Vikas Kumar Singh (Jishu Singh). Osama reportedly has been personally backed by Lalu. Adding to the drama, RJD ally CPI(ML), which once led demonstrations against Osama's father Mohammad Shahabuddin's criminal activities, has also declared that it has no dispute with the family, and by extension, with Osama.

14 Nov 2025, 05:17:21 AM IST

Mahua Constituency Result LIVE: Full list of candidates announced by Tej Pratap-Yadav led JJD

List of candidates :-

AGIAON (SC): Barun Deo

ARWAL: Arun Kumar

ATRI: Avinash Kumar Sonu

BABUBARHI: Shanti Devi

BAKHTIARPUR: Gulshan Kumar Yadav

BANIAPUR: Pushpa Kumari

BEGUSARAI: Ram Krishna Mahto

BELSAND: Vikash Kumar

BENIPATTI: Abadh Kishor Jha

BIBHUTIPUR: Neel Kamal

BIKRAM: Ajeet Kumar

BISFI: Sonu Kumar

CHIRAIA: Mukesh Kumar

DUMRAON: Dinesh Singh

GAIGHAT: Umesh Prasad Singh

GOVINDGANJ: Ashutosh Kumar

HARLAKHI: Jitender Yadav

HAYAGHAT: Jagnnath Singh

JAGDISHPUR: Neeraj Roy

KESARIA: Vinod Kumar

KISHANGANJ: Md Tariq Anwar

KUCHAIKOTE: Braj Bihari Bhatt

KURHANI: Md Gulam Masoom

MADHEPURA: Sanjay Yadav

MADHUBAN: Shivshankar Ray

MAHISHI: Devnarayan Yadav

MAHNAR: Jai Singh

MAHUA: Tej Pratap Yadav

MANER: Shankar Kumar

MOHIUDDINNAGAR: Ajay Kumar Bulganin

NAUTAN: Ajeet Kumar Sah

PATEPUR (SC): Rina Kumari

PATNA SAHIB: Minu Kumari

RAGHOPUR: Prem Kumar

RAGHUNATHPUR: Pashupati Nath Chaturvedi

RAJAULI (SC): Prakash Vir

RUNNISAIDPUR: Pramod Kumar

SHAHPUR: Madan Yadav

SONEPUR: Surendra Prasad Yadav

SUGAULI: Shyam Kishor Chaudhary

TARAIYA: Vivek Kumar

TARAPUR: Sukhdev Yadav

TARARI: Sikandar Kumar

TEGHRA: Chandra Prakash Singh

WAZIRGANJ: Prem Kumar

(Data sourced from MyNeta)

