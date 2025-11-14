Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar Election Result 2025 Live Updates: Will Tej Pratap make a statement in Yadav-dominated seat?

With voting completed for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, all eyes are on pivotal seats that could shape the state's political future. Held in two phases, the Bihar polls this time saw the state's highest turnout since the first polls in 1951, at 66.91%.

Exit polls have largely predicted a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), although the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), contesting as part of the Mahagathbandhan, is expected to emerge as the single largest party.

One of the most keenly watched contests in the state will be in the Mahua constituency, where Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is seeking to reclaim the seat that he won in 2015.

However, this time, Tej Pratap is not contesting under the RJD banner, but representing his own political outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), which he formed after a public falling out with his family and subsequent expulsion from the RJD.

In the Yadav-dominated Mahua constituency, Tej Pratap is facing incumbent RJD MLA Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who won the seat in the 2020 election.

With his own brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav being the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, it remains to be seen whether Tej Pratap can make a political statement by stamping his seal over Mahua.

Follow this space to track the LIVE updates from the Mahua Assembly constituency, where Tej Pratap Yadav is facing off against Mukesh Kumar Raushan.