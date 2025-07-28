Tej Pratap Yadav says will contest from Mahua in Bihar Election 2025: ‘Chacha nahi banenge CM’

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav, who was recently expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad, announced last week that he would contest the upcoming Bihar elections from the Mahua assembly constituency in the Vaishali district as an Independent candidate.

Tej Pratap is currently the MLA of Hasanpur seat in Samastipur.

He said on Saturday evening, "Yes, this time, I will contest the elections from Mahua assembly seat as an Independent candidate. My opponents must have started to feel an itch."

He said that "Team Tej Pratap" is a medium to reach the people.

"I have people's support... a large number of people are now connected with my 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav', a social media platform to reach out to people," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

He took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying he would not retain his post after the assembly polls.

"I am confident that 'chacha' (Nitish) will not become the CM... those who would form the government, if they talk about youths, employment, education, and health, Tej Pratap Yadav will stand with them," he said.

Few days back, several reports claimed that Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has "rebranded" himself.

During his visit to the Mahua constituent assembly of Bihar earlier in July, Tej Pratap's supporters were seen holding — not an RJD flag – but a green-and-yellow flag with 'Team Tej Pratap Yadav' written on it.

Tej Pratap's move had sparked rumours in the political circles, with many speculating whether he would launch a new political party or contest the upcoming Bihar Elections as an independent candidate.

Tej Pratap expelled from RJD Tej Pratap, a former Bihar minister, was expelled from the RJD on May 25 by his father Lalu Prasad for six years.

He was expelled a day after he reportedly confessed on social media to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka.

He, however, later deleted the Facebook post with a claim that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".

A few days after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav.

He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors.

His expulsion came barely a few months ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, which the RJD will fight under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav.

Born to Prasad and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of Bihar, the two brothers are among four of nine siblings active in politics.

Tej Pratap Yadav had made his political debut in the assembly polls of 2015, and is a second-term MLA with two brief stints in the state cabinet.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place at the end of this year. Currently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holds power in the state under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.