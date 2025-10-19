Tejashwi Yadav ‘ghamandi hai’: Disgruntled leader tears clothes, cries as RJD denies him Bihar poll ticket — Video

Former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Madan Shah cried, tore his clothes, and lay down on the streets to protest against the RJD for being denied a ticket for the 2025 Bihar Election. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media on Sunday, October 19.

Madan Shah alleged that he was promised a ticket for the Bihar Assembly Elections. He claimed that the father-son duo of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav had backtracked on their promise to give him a ticket.

In the video, Madan Shah could be seen chasing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's car as he arrived at his residence in Patna. Moments later, he lay down on the ground as a mark of protest while speaking to press.

"...They [RJD] will not form the government; Tejashwi is very arrogant [ghamandi], doesn't meet people...They are giving away tickets...Sanjay Yadav is doing all this...I have come here to die. What will I do being alive?" Madan Shah told ANI.

With his clothes torn, Madan Shah called Lalu Yadav his "Guru" Madan Shah alleged Lalu Yadav had told him that he would “give me a ticket...They gave a ticket to Santosh Kushwaha, a BJP agent....”

"In 2020, Lalu ji called me to Ranchi and got a survey done regarding the population of the Teli community, and that Madan Shah will defeat Randhir Singh from Madhuban constituency. Tejashwi ji and Lalu ji had called me and said they would give me a ticket. I have been working for the party since the '90s," Shah said.

He added, "I am a poor man, I sold my land...They will not form the government; Tejashwi is very arrogant, doesn't meet people...They are giving away tickets...Sanjay Yadav is doing all this..."

Speaking to PTI, Shah also claimed that RJD leader Sanjay Yadav demanded ₹2.7 crore, and when I refused to pay, the party ticket was given to someone else."

In Bihar, the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan is yet to announce its seat-sharing arrangement.

The Congress released its second list of candidates on Saturday, announcing contenders for Narkatiaganj, Kishanganj, Kasba, Purnia and Gaya Town assembly seats. The party released its first list of 48 candidates on October 17.

Bihar Election 2025 dates Elections to the 243-member Bihar Assembly will take place in two phases. The voting in the first phase will be held on November 6, and in the second phase, it will be held on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

While the RJD and the Congress are part of the Mahagathbandhan, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comprises five parties, including the BJP, JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.