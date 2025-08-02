Tejashwi Yadav's name missing in Bihar draft electoral roll? ‘Ab chunav kaise ladengen?’ — EC responds

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that he could not fetch his name in the recently-published Bihar draft electoral roll.

Giving a live demo during a press conference, Tejashwi Yadav opened the Election Commission's app and entered his EPIC number only to see a message pop-up on screen: "No records found with username - RAB2916120"

The RJD leader, who leads the Opposition front in Bihar, said, “My name is not there in the electoral roll. Ab chunav kaise ladenge? [How will I contest the elections]?”