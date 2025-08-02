Subscribe

Tejashwi Yadav's name missing in Bihar draft electoral roll? ‘Ab chunav kaise ladengen?’ — EC responds

Bihar draft electoral roll: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, “My name is not there in the electoral roll.” But the Election Commission was quicl to respond to the allegation.

Updated2 Aug 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Leader of Oppostion and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing during Badhai Nyay Adhikar Mahasammelan at S.K. Memorial hall in Patna, organized by Akhil Bharatiya Badhai Mahasabha, Bihar, India, Sunday,27. 2025
Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Saturday that he could not fetch his name in the recently-published Bihar draft electoral roll.

Giving a live demo during a press conference, Tejashwi Yadav opened the Election Commission's app and entered his EPIC number only to see a message pop-up on screen: "No records found with username - RAB2916120"

The RJD leader, who leads the Opposition front in Bihar, said, “My name is not there in the electoral roll. Ab chunav kaise ladenge? [How will I contest the elections]?”

But the Election was quick to respond to Tejashwi's allegations. The poll body shared a PDF with all the voters in the Digha Assembly constituency.  There were 805 names and Tejashwi was at serial No. 416.

 
