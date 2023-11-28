Telangana Assembly election 2023: Political campaigning ends today, voting on 30 November | 10 facts
Telangana set for three-cornered contest between ruling BRS, Congress, and BJP in upcoming Assembly election.
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and BJP Lok Sabha members among 2,290 contestants in fray for Telangana Assembly election.
The political campaigning for the Telangana Assembly election will end on Tuesday (28 November) at 5 PM. Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said that all arrangements for the Telangana Assembly polls 2023 are complete for the voting day scheduled for 30 November. Section 144 will be imposed 48 hours before 30th November wherein the gathering of four or more people would be prohibited in the state.