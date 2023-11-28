The political campaigning for the Telangana Assembly election will end on Tuesday (28 November) at 5 PM. Chief electoral officer Vikas Raj said that all arrangements for the Telangana Assembly polls 2023 are complete for the voting day scheduled for 30 November. Section 144 will be imposed 48 hours before 30th November wherein the gathering of four or more people would be prohibited in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are 10 key facts about Telangana polls: 1. As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son KT Rama Rao and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind, and Soyam Bapurao.

2. Incumbent CM KCR is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy. The BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel.

3. Telangana is poised for a three-cornered contest between the ruling BRS, which is bidding to return to the hustings for a third straight term, the Congress, and a resurgent BJP.

4. In the last Assembly elections in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4% of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats while the BJP drew a blank.

5. More than 2.5 lakh staff will be engaged in poll duties for the November 30 Telangana assembly polls, the Chief Electoral officer said.

6. The EC will also deploy 3,000 personnel from other uniformed services in Telangana, 50 companies of Telangana State Special Police and 375 companies of Central forces will be manning the security arrangement.

7. According to the election commission, as many as 26,660 voters exercised their franchise through the "Home Voting" facility.

8. Law enforcement agencies have seized cash, gold, liquor, and freebies, among others, all worth over ₹709 crore in poll-bound Telangana, ever since the model code of conduct came into force in the state on October 9.

9. According to a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), out of the 103 re-contesting MLAs, the assets of 90 MLAs (87%) have increased ranging from 3% to 1331%. BRS candidate Pailla Shekhar Reddy from Bhongir constituency has declared a maximum increase in assets with a spike of ₹136.47 crore, that is from ₹91.04 crore in 2018 to ₹227.51 crore in 2023.

10. Out of the 2,990 candidates analysed by the ADR in the Telangana Assembly Election 2023, 521 candidates (23%) have declared criminal cases against them. 45 candidates contesting in the Telanaga state assembly polls have declared cases related to crime against women. And, 3 of the 45 candidates have declared cases related to rape.

