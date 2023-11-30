Telangana Assembly Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Will BJP, Congress make a dent in KCR's den?
Telangana Assembly Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: The BRS is keen on extending its winning run that started in 2014, while the Congress is putting up a spirited fight to win the polls having tasted defeat in 2018 and four year earlier, when the previous UPA government granted statehood to Telangana
Telangana Assembly Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister KCR, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.