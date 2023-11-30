Telangana Assembly Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister KCR, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

Stay with LiveMint for Rajasthan Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates. We will bring you live updates from top news channels and agencies trying to get a first-hand experience of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections. We will track India Today-Axis My India, ABP-C Voter, Times Now-ETG,News 24-Today's Chanakya predictions for Rajasthan.

BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As per the seat sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively, while Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and fighting from 118 others.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.

The BRS is keen on extending its winning run that started in 2014, while the Congress is putting up a spirited fight to win the polls having tasted defeat in 2018 and four year earlier, when the previous UPA government granted statehood to Telangana.

Telangana Assembly Exit Polls 2023 LIVE Updates:

As per Jan Ki Baat predictions, the expected seat share in Telangana is likely going to be 48 to 64 seats for Congress, BRS will get - 40 to 55 seats, BJP is likely to get 7 to 13 seats and AIMIM - 4 to 7 seats.

According to the exit poll predictions by Polstrat it is tight race between BRS and Congress. The BRS is likely to get anywhere between 48-58 seats and Congress is likely to get 49-59 seats.The BJP will get 5-10 seats and AIMIM will get 6-8 seats which can be crucial in the formation of next government in Telangana

The Jan Ki Baat in its predictions have given Congress 48-64 seats and BRS: 40-55 followed by BJP with 7-13 seats and AIMIM getting 4-7 seats

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.