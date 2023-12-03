Telangana assembly election result 2023: BRS leader KTR concedes defeat, says 'not saddened, surely disappointed'
BRS working president K T Rama Rao has conceded defeat, and thanked the people of Telangana for two consecutive terms of Government
Telangana CM KCR's dream of hitting a hat trick was shattered as Congress has crossed the majority mark in Telangana and is set to dethrone the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government. KCR is now at number three behind Revanth Reddy and the BJP candidate in the Kamareddy Assembly seat, however, he is leading from the Gajwel seat.
Meanwhile, celebrations were seen outside the Congress office in Hyderabad over the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably. The party cadre chanted "Bye bye KCR".
The Telangana election results were important for the Congress as the country will vote in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further cement Congress' presence in the South.
After a sweeping victory in Karnataka, Congress' guarantees in Telangana have proved to be a game changer for the party in India's youngest state.
Congress has promised to provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing ₹2500 to women every month under Mahalaxmi Yojana. An LPG cylinder at ₹500 is also among the promises under this scheme.The party has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and a pension of ₹4,000 per month to the elderly.
