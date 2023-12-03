Telangana CM KCR's dream of hitting a hat trick was shattered as Congress has crossed the majority mark in Telangana and is set to dethrone the K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS government. KCR is now at number three behind Revanth Reddy and the BJP candidate in the Kamareddy Assembly seat, however, he is leading from the Gajwel seat.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao has conceded defeat, and thanked the people of Telangana for two consecutive terms of Government “Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government. Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back," he posted on X. Also Read | Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: 'This one ain’t gonna age well', says KTR as Congress looks set for win Rama Rao congratulated the Congress party which is clearly heading to form the government in Telangana. "Congratulations to the Congress party on winning the mandate. Wishing you Good Luck," the BRS leader further said.

Meanwhile, celebrations were seen outside the Congress office in Hyderabad over the party crossing the halfway mark comfortably. The party cadre chanted "Bye bye KCR".

The Telangana election results were important for the Congress as the country will vote in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A win in Karnataka and Telangana would further cement Congress' presence in the South.

After a sweeping victory in Karnataka, Congress' guarantees in Telangana have proved to be a game changer for the party in India's youngest state.

Congress has promised to provide free bus travel for women in Telangana while also providing ₹2500 to women every month under Mahalaxmi Yojana. An LPG cylinder at ₹500 is also among the promises under this scheme.The party has promised to provide 200 units of free electricity to every household and a pension of ₹4,000 per month to the elderly.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.