Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Will KCR's BRS lose to Congress? Counting to begin shortly

LIVE UPDATES

7 min read . 07:51 AM IST

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, post which the Election Commission of India will start releasing result trends. The BRS, the Congress and the BJP are key political parties in the fray. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the updates.