Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The results for the elections to 119-member Telangana assembly will be declared on Sunday, December 3. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am, post which the Election Commission of India will start releasing result trends. The voting for the Telangana Assembly Election was held on November 30. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.34 per cent. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are key political parties among 109 national and regional parties contesting the elections. As many as 2,290 candidates, including 221 women and one transgender, are in the fray.
Who are they candidates?
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress President A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind are among the list of key contenders. KCR is contesting from two seats — his original seat Gajwel and Kamareddy. He is facing BJP leader Etela Rajender in Gajewal, Congress state unit chief Revanth Reddy in Kamareddy.
What winning assembly polls mean for KCR?
If K Chandrashekar Rao, widely known as KCR, wins another term in office, it will be the first occasion when a Chief Minister from a Southern state will get a third straight term in office.
What happened in last assembly election?
In 2018, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of the 119 seats and had 47.4 per cent of the vote share. The Congress came a distant second with just 19 seats. In the 2014 assembly polls in united Andhra Pradesh, the then-incumbent Congress got 25.20 per cent votes and BRS (then TRS) got 34 per cent in the Telangana area.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Posters at TPCC headquarters predict Congress victory in State Assembly elections and formation of government on December 9.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Former Congress representatives Mohammad Azharuddin and P Vishnuvardhan Reddy are running for seats, while the BJP is fielding three female candidates, including actress Jeevitha.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: The elections to the Jubilee Hills constituency of Telangana is going to be interesting as Congress has fielded Mohammed Azharuddin, a former renowned cricketer and captain of the Indian national team. The incumbent MLA for this constituency is Maganti Gopinath from the ruling BRS, while the BJP has put forward Lankala Deepak Reddy, a member of its state executive committee. Read more here
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge appointed AICC (All India Congress Committee) observers to coordinate the meetings of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in four key states: Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.
These appointments, made by the Congress President with immediate effect, underscore the party's commitment to strengthening its presence and ensuring the effective functioning of the CLPs in these regions.
In Telangana, the responsibility falls upon DK Shivakumar, Deepa Das Munshi, Ajoy Kumar, K Muraleedharan, and KJ George.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: There are 2,290 candidates vying for 119 seats in Telangana. BJP Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar, senior BJP leader Eatala Rajender from Gajwel and Huzurabad, Telangana Congress unit chief A Revanth Reddy from Kamareddy and Kodangal, and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from two constituencies—Kamareddy and Gajwel and Sircilla—are some of the prominent contenders.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government for misusing power and violating the Model Code of Conduct by disbursing the money meant for the Rythu Bandhu scheme in an illegal manner to favourite contractors.
Reddy said that he has submitted a complaint to the CEO of the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme of the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the same.
"We submitted a complaint to ECI SVEEP CEO Vikas Raj Garu against the BRS government of misusing power, in violation of MCC, is disbursing ₹6,000 crore Rythu Bandhu in an illegal manner to favourite contractors," Reddy posted on X.
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: The votes for the legislative assemblies of four states -- Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana -- will be counted amid tight security arrangements on Sunday, in the final stretch of the battle billed as the semifinal before the mega final in 2024. As per the Exit polls results, Congress is poised to form government in Telangana and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would fall short of the majority after its 10-year rule in India's youngest state. Read more here
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Siddipet is one of the 119 legislative assembly constituencies in Telangana. BRS leader and state minister T Harish Rao is eying to secure his third term from the constituency this time. The constituency also witnessed a stronghold of K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana's inaugural Chief Minister. He served as the representative for this division six time
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Gajwel was a panchayat seat till 2012, when it was upgraded to a nagara panchayat by three-gram panchayats and five other hamlets, reported PTI. The high-profile constituency has 2.75 lakh eligible voters and has seen the highest number of nominations in Telangana at 154 with many independent candidates filing nominations to highlight anger or resentment or unhappiness over issues like unemployment, farmers' suicides, welfare schemes. Read more here
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar expresses hope for change in Telangana and promises good governance in the new government.
All eyes are on the counting of votes as the results of the Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana Assembly elections will be out soon. At present, the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is in Madhya Pradesh. The BRS, led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, has been in Telangana for 10 years. Speaking of the Exit Polls results, most of the exit polls have given varied predictions in the poll-bound states, giving an advantage to the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Read more here
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is seeking a third term as MLA from the Gajwel assembly seat in the southern state. KCR, who is also contesting from the Kamareddy constituency, is expected to face a stiff challenge this time from Congress state president and CM hopeful Revanth Reddy and former loyalist turned BJP rival Etela Rajender. Read more here
Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 Live: Siddipet Telangana Assembly Election Results LIVE: Siddipet is one of the 119 legistlative assembly constituencies in Telangana. BRS leader and state minister T Harish Rao is eying to secure his third term from the constituency this time. The constituency also witnessed a stronghold of K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana's inaugural Chief Minister. He served as the representative for this division six times
The Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 are set to be declared on Sunday, December 3. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), his minister-son KT Rama Rao, state Congress President A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind are among the 2,290 candidates in the fray.
Who will Telangana Assembly Election 2023?
Most of the exit polls predicted a major setback to the KCR's party BRS. As per the exit polls, KCR is likely to lose the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023. The Congress is likley to lead ahead of the BRS in the state.
A political party needs to win 61 seats to form a government in Telangana. The poll of polls shows that the Congress is likely to win 62-63 seats of the total 119 assembly seats, while the BRS might get hold of 41-42 seats in the state.
According to the poll of polls (average of four exit polls), KCR's BRS is poised to lose the Telangana polls by a margin of around 20 seats. Meanwhile, the Congress is likely to achieve the majority mark by a thin margin.
