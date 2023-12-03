Gajwel, Telangana Election Results 2023 LIVE: Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao is running from two seats in Assembly Elections 2023 - Gajwel and Kamareddy. In 2018, he won Gajwel by over 58,000 votes, defeating Congress's Vanteru Pratap Reddy.
For Assembly Elections 2023, BJP has nominated former minister Etela Rajender, and Congress has fielded Thumkunta Narsa Reddy against the chief minister.
The voting for Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 concluded on 30 November, and counting is today
Gajwel Assembly Results 2023 Live: KCR will lose in Gajwel and Kamareddy
Gajwel Assembly Results 2023 Live: Prior to the elections, BJP Telangana Chief G Kishan Reddy had claimed that KCR would lose the elections in Gajwel along with Kamareddy. He said, "It is certain that KCR will lose in Gajwel and Kamareddy also. With the sole objective of defeating the BJP candidate in Kamareddy, (AICC former chief) Rahul Gandhi fielded (TPCC chief) Revanth Reddy. In order to save KCR from the defeat, and divide anti-BRS votes in Kamareddy, Congress conspired,"
Gajwel Assembly Results Live: What KCR said on last day of campaigning
Gajwel Assembly Results Live: Addressing a public meeting in Gajwel on the last day of campaigning on Tuesday, KCR said (as quoted by The Indian Express) “Siddipet was my bastion during the Telangana movement but Gajwel became my bastion after it elected me as MLA and sent me as the first CM of the state. I crossed a lot of hurdles with the hope to see a better future for Telangana. I thank the people of Gajwel for giving me the opportunity to serve them and hope to continue receiving their blessings,"
Gajwel Assembly Results LIVE: What you should know about Gajwel constituency
Gajwel Assembly Results LIVE: Gajwel was a panchayat seat till 2012, when it was upgraded to a nagara panchayat by three-gram panchayats and five other hamlets, reported PTI. The high-profile constituency has 2.75 lakh eligible voters and has seen the highest number of nominations in Telangana at 154 with many independent candidates filing nominations to highlight anger or resentment or unhappiness over issues like unemployment, farmers' suicides, welfare schemes
