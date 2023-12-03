Telangana Assembly election results 2023: Who will be the next CM?

With over 60 seats leading in the 119-member state Assembly, the Congress appears to be storming to power in Telangana on Sunday. The party was ahead of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, which was leading on 40 seats. Whereas, BJP was ahead on 4 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interestingly, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who contested from two constituencies, is currently behind in Kamaredy. A Revanth Reddy, the state Congress president and main challenger, trailed him by over 3,000 votes. The incumbent chief minister was leading in Gajwel.

According to the Election Commission, the counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly election began at 8 am. The postal ballots were counted first, followed by those cast through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). There is a 60 percent majority in the state.

A massive victory for the grand old party in Telangana raises the million-dollar question:

Who will be the next chief minister? After the exit polls, TPCC president Revanth Reddy, who has been the face of the campaign, said the high command would decide who the CM would be, but he did not rule out running himself, as per various media reports.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar attacked Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and BRS leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday, saying the people of Telangana have answered them because the grand old party has comfortably reached the majority mark, based on the latest trends.

As per the latest trends in ECI, the people of Telangana gave a majority mark to the Congress party.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Election Commission's website Congress is leading in 63 seats

"I thank the voters of Telangana for showing confidence on us. The people of Telangana have decided that there must be change, there must be change for progress and development," Shivakumar said.

The Congress leader said the party would decide about the Chief Minister's face in the youngest state.

"He (Revanth Reddy) is the PCC president. He is the team leader. Our party will take the decision (on the CM's face). The election was fought on collective leadership. I do not want to comment on K. Chandrashekar Rao or K. T. Rama Rao, the people of Telangana have given them an answer," the Congress leader said.

Revanth Reddy represents Malkajgiri Constituency in the Lok Sabha from INC. Prior to that, he served two terms in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly from the TDP in 2009 and 2014, and in the Telangana Assembly from 2014 to 2018.

In 2017, he left the TDP and joined the Congress.

He was appointed president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in June 2021, replacing Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Both the seats in which Revanth Reddy is running, Kamareddy, where he stood against incumbent CM K Chandrashekar Rao, and Kodangal, are in his favor.

Telangana CM KCR leads from the Gajwel seat. KCR has been the chief minister of BRS since the State was formed in 2014.

In Sircilla, which is considered one of the most important seats, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) is leading. The same seat was contested by KTR in the 2018 elections and he won.

BJP's Payal Shanker leads the Adilabad seat, while Dhanpal Suryanarayana leads Nizamabad (Urban). Former Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin is trailing in Jubilee Hills on a Congress ticket. Yakutpura is being won by Jaffar Hussain from AIMIM.

Outside the Congress office in Hyderabad, celebrations were seen over the party's comfortable halfway point. There were chants of "Bye bye, KCR" from the party cadre.

As the Congress prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Telangana election results will be crucial. It would further solidify its presence in the south if it wins Karnataka and Telangana.

On November 30, Telangana went to the polls. With 47.4% of the vote, BRS (then Telangana Rashtra Samithi) won 88 of 119 seats in 2018. The Congress came a distant second with 19 seats.

(With Inputs from ANI)

