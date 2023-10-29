N. Chandrababu Naidu reportedly told TDP chief Kasani Gnaneswar that in view of the current situation in Andhra Pradesh, it may not be possible for the party to focus on Telangana elections

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has decided not to contest the Assembly election in Telangana scheduled for next month, NDTV reported on Sunday.

With the TDP supremo and former chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu still in jail in an alleged skill development scam, the party decided to stay away from the electoral battle in the state. A decision to this effect was said to have been taken after a meeting of TDP chief Kasani Gnaneswar with Chandrababu Naidu inside Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The report said Chandrababu Naidu told him that in view of the current situation in Andhra Pradesh, it may not be possible for the party to focus on Telangana elections, he also asked the party chief to explain to the circumstances to party cadre in the state.

Recently, N. Balakrishna—TDP MLA and brother-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu— had held a meeting with TDP leaders in Hyderabad and asked them to gear up for the Assembly polls. Balakrishna had stated that TDP will contest the elections in Telangana with full force. TDP chief Gnaneswar had also said earlier that the party will contest a limited number of seats in Telangana.

Last year in December, Chandarbabu Naidu expressed confidence that the party will regain glory in Telangana during a public meeting in Khammam.

The party has a support base in the state because of which it won 15 seats in 2014 and two seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. Supporters of Naidu in the state had been upset that the BRS had not given statements condemning his arrest and they were not allowed to hold a protest in his support in the Hitech city area.

In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is hoping people will go with "Manchiga Chesindu, Malli Vasthadu (He did well, He will come back)" whereas the Opposition is hoping it will be "10 samachralu ichcham. Marusdham (We gave 10 years. Let's Change)".



