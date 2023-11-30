Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: The Telangana Assembly Elections to elect representatives for the 119-member Legislative Assembly starts today. The youngest state of India will vote to elect representatives for the third time since its separation from Andhra Pradesh.
Telangana will witness a three-way battle between the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Congress, and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).
The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail to wrest power from it. The BJP has left no stone unturned to get to power.
BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively while Congress gave one seat to its ally CPI(M).
Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.
Catch the latest updates with Livemint
Voting begins for the Telangana Elections 2023; 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray.
The high-stakes Telangana Assembly elections, scheduled for Thursday, will witness a triangular contest involving the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress.
Polling is set for all 119 constituencies from 7 am to 6 pm.
In the hours preceding voters' presence at polling booths, here's a glimpse into key constituencies that will shape the political landscape.
The list of important constituencies includes Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, and others. (ANI)
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: On the week the last crucial Assembly polls would be conducted, the Election Commission asked Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to discontinue their Rythu Bandhu fund distribution among farmers in Telangana.
The Telangana Assembly Elections is the last of the semi-final series ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The Telangana Assembly Polls are scheduled to be conducted on 30 November and the results for the polls will be declared on 3 December.
Telangana will see a three-way competition to win the Legislative Assembly seats- Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, and BRS. However, a complaint by Congress put a stop to BRS' biggest welfare scheme right ahead of the crucial Assembly polls. Read the complete story here.
All eyes are set on exit poll results 2023, as the voting for Telangana Assembly Elections will conclude at 6 pm on Thursday, November 30. Telangana is the last state to go to polls this year. The exit polls results for all the five states — Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh and Telangana — will be declared after the voting ends in Telangana on Thursday.
The exit poll results for all the five states will be declared after 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 30.
The Election Commission of India (EC) had earlier prohibited announcement of exit poll results for the five poll-bound states till November 30. In a notification issued in October, the EC declared a ban on conduct, publication and publicity of exit polls from 7.00 am of November 7 till 6.30 pm of November 30. Read the complete story here.
Telangana Assembly Elections: The youngest state of India will open doors for the third Assembly Elections on Thursday, 30 November, to elect representatives to the 119-member Legislative Assembly. Since after separation from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana has conducted 2 assembly elections and 2 Lok Sabha elections. The Assembly Polls have only been won by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR)'s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi).
Congress last won an election in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2009.
However, the grand old party looks to make headway into the state that houses Hyderabad, in the forthcoming Assembly elections.
Telangana is set to witness a three-way battle for the seat of power between BRS, Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As the state goes through the mandatory period of 48-hour silence ahead of the assembly elections, let's take a look at why Congress has been banking on a Prime Minister who was assassinated forty years ago, to win the Telangana Polls. Read the complete story here.
The Poll Body imposed a 48-hour silence period on Tuesday ahead of today's poll. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC have been promulgated across the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed several meetings during the campaign period, besides holding a roadshow in Hyderabad on Monday amid huge fanfare while KCR attended 96 poll rallies.
Other than PM Modi, several union ministers including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Mallikrajun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi canvassed for votes for their respective party candidates.
KCR is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy- and so is Revanth Reddy from Kodangal and Kamareddy. The BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad, where he is the incumbent legislator.
The BRS is trying to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the Congress has been fighting tooth and nail to wrest power from it. The BJP has left no stone unturned to get to power.
BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao are in the fray in today's Assembly Elections.
Telangana saw the longest campaigning period among the five states going to the polls in November. Today 32.6 million eligible voters in Telangana will seal the fate of 2,290 contestants in the fray.
Voters would exercise their franchise in 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. Polling would be held from 7 AM to 5 PM in 106 constituencies and from 7 AM to 4 PM in 13 Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas.
According to Chief Electoral officer Vikas Raj, more than 2.5 lakh staff will be engaged in poll duties for the assembly elections.
The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.
For the first time in Telangana, "home voting facility was provided to the persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years.
As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D Arvind and Soyam Bapu Rao.
KCR is contesting from two segments-Gajwel and Kamareddy- and so is Revanth Reddy from Kodangal and Kamareddy. The BJP fielded its MLA, Etala Rajender, from Gajwel, besides Huzurabad, where he is the incumbent legislator.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!