Telangana Assembly elections 2023: Rahul, and Priyanka to kick off Congress' poll campaign on October 18
Telangana Assembly polls are to be held on November 30, counting of votes on December 3.
Telangana Assembly elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress' poll campaign in Telangana on October 18th. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to launch a Bus Yatra of its top leaders across the state. The bus yatra will also be attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, news agency ANI reported.