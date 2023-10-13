Telangana Assembly polls are to be held on November 30, counting of votes on December 3.

Telangana Assembly elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will kick off the Congress' poll campaign in Telangana on October 18th. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to launch a Bus Yatra of its top leaders across the state. The bus yatra will also be attended by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Telangana Assembly elections 2023 The Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila on Thursday announced that her party would contest in all 119 Assembly constituencies, in the coming elections.

On the occasion, she also announced that she would contest from Palair as promised earlier. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"If needed, my mother, Vijayamma too will contest for the people of Telangana", Sharmila said, ANI reported.

'Telangana's BRS govt most corrupt government today': BJP's Tejasvi Surya Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya on Thursday slammed the ruling party in Telangana--Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-- calling it the "most corrupt" government.

"The BRS government in Telangana is the most corrupt government today. What's happening here is not mere corruption, but daylight dacoity. The people of the state are extremely angry over the unfulfilled promises of the BRS. When the state was created, people dreamed of collective prosperity for the state and new opportunities for the young. This was the basis of the Telangana agitation. But the rule of the BRS has resulted in only the enrichment of the KRS family, the BRS family, and the KCR family, and consequently the impoverishment of the common people of Telangana," Surya said speaking to reporters in Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-With agency inputs

