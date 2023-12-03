comScore
Telangana Assembly elections 2023 results: Check who's winning the race, and who is lagging behind

 Livemint

Telangana assembly election results of five states, including Telangana, will be announced on Sunday. People will keep a close watch on the winners and losers of each constituency. Candidates of BRS, Congress, and BJP are expected to emerge as the winners or runners-up in most constituencies

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (ANI): BRS Chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao shows his ink-marked finger after casting a vote for the Telangana Assembly elections in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Mohammed Aleemuddin)Premium
Telangana assembly elections 2023 results: As India prepares for its mega-election season for next year, state assembly election results of five states, including Telangana, will be announced on Sunday. Facing three-way battle, vote counting in Telangana, along with three other states, begins today. Throughout the vote counting process, people will keep a close watch on the winners and losers of each constituency of the state. In most of the constituencies, candidates of BRS, Congress, and BJP are expected to emerge as the winners or losers (runner-upvote-countinga ) in the election. Stay tuned with Livemint to get the latest updates on the Telangana state assembly elections 2023 results' winners and losers list.

The state went to the polls on November 30 and the massive voting participation ensured 70.60 percent of voter turnout in the state. Vote counting on Sunday, will decide the fate of candidates contesting elections from 119 constituencies of the state and declare the final winners and losers of the Telangana state assembly election.

Here is the constituency-wise list of winners and losers of the Telangana Assembly elections result in 2023:

Constituency NameLeading candidate (Party name)Trailing candidate (Party name)
1, Sirpur  
2. AasifabadKOVA LAXMI (BRS)AJMERA SHYAM (Congress)
3. Chennur  
4. Bellampalli  
5. Mancherial  
6. AdilabadPAYAL SHANKER (BJP)JOGU RAMANNA (BRS)
7. Boath  
8. Nirmal  
9. Mudhole  
10. Khanapur  
11. Banswada  
12. Armur  
13. Bodhan  
14. Nizamabad (Urban)  
15. Nizamabad (Rural)  
16. Balkonda  
17. Jukkal  
18. Yellareddy  
19. Kamareddy  
20. Koratla  
21. Jagtial  
22. Dharmapuri  
23. Ramagundam  
24. Manthani  
25. Peddapalle  
26. Karimnagar  
27. ChoppadandiMEDIPALLY SATHYAM (Congress)RAVI SHANKAR SUNKE (BRS)
28. Manakondur  
29. Huzurabad  
30. Vemulawada  
31. Sircilla  
32. Zaheerabad  
33. Sangareddy  
34. Patancheru  
35. Narayankhed  
36. Andole  
37. Narsapur  
38. Medak  
39. Dubbak Kotta Prabhakar Reddy (BRS)M RAGHUNANDAN RAO (BJP)
40. Gajwel  
41. Husnabad  
42. Siddipet  
43. Kalwakurthy  
44. Shadnagar  
45. Ibrahimpatnam  
46. Lal Bahadur Nagar  
47. Maheswaram  
48. Rajendranagar  
49. Serilingampally  
50. Chevella  
51. Pargi  
52. Vicarabad  
53. Tandur  
54. Kodangal  
55. Medchal  
56. Malkajgiri  
57. Quthbullapur  
58. Kukatpally  
59. Uppal  
60. Musheerabad  
61. Malakpet  
62. Amberpet  
63. Khairatabad  
64. Jubilee Hills  
65. Sanathnagar  
66. Nampally  
67. Karwan  
68. Goshamahal  
69. Charminar  
70. Chandrayangutta  
71. Yakutpura  
72. Bahadurpura  
73. Secunderabad  
74. Secunderabad Cantt(SC)  
75. Mahbubnagar  
76. Jadcherla  
77. Devarkadra  
78. Kollapur  
79. Nagarkurnoo  
80. AchampetCHIKKUDU VAMSHI KRISHNA (Congress)GUVVALA BALARAJU (BRS)
81. Wanaparthy  
82. Gadwal  
83. Alampur  
84. Nakrekal  
85. Nalgonda  
86. Munugode  
87. Devarakonda  
88. Nagarjuna Sagar  
89. Miryalaguda  
90. Huzurnagar  
91. Kodad  
92. Suryapet  
93. Thungathurthi  
94. Alair  
95. Bhongir  
96. JangaonPALLA RAJESHWAR REDDY (BRS)KOMMURI PRATAP REDDY (Congress)
97. Ghanpur (Station)(  
98. Palakurthi  
99. Dornakal  
100. Mahabubabad  
101. Narsampet  
102. Parkal  
103. Warangal West  
104. Warangal East  
105. Waradhanapet  
106. Bhupalpalle  
107. Pinapaka  
108. Yellandu  
109. Kothagudem  
110. Aswaraopeta  
111. Bhadrachalam  
112. Khammam  
113. Palair  
114. Madhira  
115. Wyra  
116. Sathupalle  
117. Mulugu  
118. Makthal  
119. Narayanpet  

Immediately after the conclusion of voting on November 30, several exit polls indicated Congress' victory in the state after unseating the Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from power in the state. The BRS is eying on its third term of governance based on the party's performance and promises over the past 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP and Congress are looking to take advantage of the anti-incumbency wave in the state.

Updated: 03 Dec 2023, 10:20 AM IST
